OG Anunoby News: Shines on defensive end

Anunoby contributed 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and three steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.

This was a fairly typical line for Anunoby, as it showcases how valuable he can be in category fantasy formats. On the season, he's on pace for fourth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per contest.