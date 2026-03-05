OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Shines on defensive end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 10:41am

Anunoby contributed 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and three steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.

This was a fairly typical line for Anunoby, as it showcases how valuable he can be in category fantasy formats. On the season, he's on pace for fourth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per contest.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago