OG Anunoby News: Shines on defensive end
Anunoby contributed 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and three steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.
This was a fairly typical line for Anunoby, as it showcases how valuable he can be in category fantasy formats. On the season, he's on pace for fourth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1914 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1914 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1122 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1023 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More