OG Anunoby News: Showcases two-way play in win

Anunoby finished with 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks over 37 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 win over Portland.

Anunoby did a little bit of everything in Sunday's contest, recording team-high-tying marks in scoring, steals and blocks while also contributing on the glass in a well-rounded showing. Anunoby has recorded at least 25 points with three steals on five occasions, including in two straight appearances.