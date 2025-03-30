Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Showcases two-way play in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Anunoby finished with 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks over 37 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 win over Portland.

Anunoby did a little bit of everything in Sunday's contest, recording team-high-tying marks in scoring, steals and blocks while also contributing on the glass in a well-rounded showing. Anunoby has recorded at least 25 points with three steals on five occasions, including in two straight appearances.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
