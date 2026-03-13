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OG Anunoby News: Stays hot Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Anunoby recorded 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over Indiana.

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) got the night off Friday, which gave Anunoby the opportunity to step into a larger role offensively. Anunoby missed some time with a toe injury back in February, but he's found a groove since working his way back from the issue. Over his last nine contests, the 28-year-old forward has averaged 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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