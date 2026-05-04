OG Anunoby News: Strikes for 18 points in Game 1 win
Anunoby amassed 18 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 137-98 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Anunoby needed only seven field-goal attempts to record 18 points in this blowout win, finishing as New York's second-leading scorer while playing just three quarters. The 28-year-old forward has been on a tear of late, scoring 17-plus points in five straight games while chipping in at least one block in each of the last six. He'll look to stay productive on both ends of the floor as the Knicks aim to take a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 on Wednesday.
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