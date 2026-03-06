OG Anunoby News: Stuffs stat sheet in blowout win

Anunoby tallied 34 points (11-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 142-103 win over the Nuggets.

With Jalen Brunson posting just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting, it was Anunoby who stepped up for New York in the scoring column. The 28-year-old forward reached the 30-point threshold for the first time this season after averaging 13.6 points per game on less-than-impressive shooting splits in his first eight outings following the All-Star break. He contributed across the board, particularly on the defensive end, where he chipped in five combined steals-plus-blocks for a second consecutive contest. He also finished one assist shy of matching his season-best mark.