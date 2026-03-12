OG Anunoby News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Anunoby finished Wednesday's 134-117 victory over the Jazz with 22 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 31 minutes.

Anunoby had a slump right after the All-Star break with three single-digit games in his first four contests, but it's safe to say those issues are no longer a problem. Anunoby has scored at least 22 points in three of his last four games and is also making his presence felt in other areas, ultimately averaging 19.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest since the beginning of March.