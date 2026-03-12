OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Anunoby finished Wednesday's 134-117 victory over the Jazz with 22 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 31 minutes.

Anunoby had a slump right after the All-Star break with three single-digit games in his first four contests, but it's safe to say those issues are no longer a problem. Anunoby has scored at least 22 points in three of his last four games and is also making his presence felt in other areas, ultimately averaging 19.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest since the beginning of March.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 11
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 9
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago