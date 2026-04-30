OG Anunoby News: Tallies 29 points in win

Anunoby registered 29 points (11-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 27 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 victory over Atlanta in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby helped his team secure a series victory with a strong offensive performance. It was clear he was feeling good on both ends of the court, as he led the Knicks in scoring and steals while also posting a solid night on the glass. Anunoby averaged 21.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks across six games in the first round.