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OG Anunoby News: Tallies three swipes vs. NOR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Anunoby produced 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Anunoby was responsible for three of the Knicks' five steals during Tuesday's win. He also contributed offensively with a team-high five three-pointers and finished tied with Karl-Anthony Towns as New York's second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (32 points). Anunoby has averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.5 steals over 33.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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