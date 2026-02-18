OG Anunoby News: Will return Thursday
Anunoby (toe) said he will play Thursday against Detroit, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Anunoby missed the final four games before the All-Star break, but he fully practiced Wednesday without any issues. For what it's worth, there was no mention of any restrictions for Thursday either.
