OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Will return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Anunoby (toe) said he will play Thursday against Detroit, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Anunoby missed the final four games before the All-Star break, but he fully practiced Wednesday without any issues. For what it's worth, there was no mention of any restrictions for Thursday either.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
