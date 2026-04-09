Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Doubtful against Jazz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Prosper (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Friday's game against Utah.

Prosper didn't play in Wednesday's 136-119 loss to Denver. It appears that trend will continue against Utah, so he'll have one more opportunity to suit up after Friday's contest before the Grizzlies call it a season. If Prosper is ruled out, Taj Gibson may find himself in the starting lineup.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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