Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Prosper (wrist) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Suns.

Prosper is dealing with right wrist soreness and is expected to miss his first game since Feb. 9. If the 23-year-old is ultimately ruled out, Taylor Hendricks and Tyler Burton would likely see increased playing time in the frontcourt.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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