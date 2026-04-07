Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Prosper (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Prosper is expected to miss Wednesday's contest due to right ankle soreness. If the 23-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Taylor Hendricks, Taj Gibson and Toby Okani would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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