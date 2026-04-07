Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Prosper (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Prosper is expected to miss Wednesday's contest due to right ankle soreness. If the 23-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Taylor Hendricks, Taj Gibson and Toby Okani would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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