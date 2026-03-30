Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 5:40pm

Prosper (wrist) is out for Monday's game against Phoenix.

Prosper has been officially downgraded to out due to a right wrist injury. Taylor Hendricks and Tyler Burton should be in for plenty of minutes with the Grizzlies battling a plethora of injuries in the frontcourt.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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