Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Downgraded to out
Prosper (wrist) is out for Monday's game against Phoenix.
Prosper has been officially downgraded to out due to a right wrist injury. Taylor Hendricks and Tyler Burton should be in for plenty of minutes with the Grizzlies battling a plethora of injuries in the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 282 days ago
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 223 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team5 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More