Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Prosper (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Prosper's absence comes as no surprise, given that he was tagged as doubtful on Tuesday's injury report due to right ankle soreness. He's been in the Grizzlies' starting lineup since the All-Star break, so Taylor Hendricks and Taj Gibson should both see more run time against the Nuggets. Prosper's next opportunity to play is Friday against the Jazz.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More