Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Prosper (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rockets.

Prosper has missed two straight games but could return for the finale. He's scored double-digit points in six straight games, averaging 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes during this stretch.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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