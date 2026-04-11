Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Prosper (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rockets.
Prosper has missed two straight games but could return for the finale. He's scored double-digit points in six straight games, averaging 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes during this stretch.
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