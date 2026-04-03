Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Prosper (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As expected, Prosper will miss Friday's contest due to lower-back soreness. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Milwaukee. In the meantime, Taylor Hendricks and Rayan Rupert are candidates to see increased playing time.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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