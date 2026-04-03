Olivier-Maxence Prosper Injury: Ruled out Friday
Prosper (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Prosper will miss Friday's contest due to lower-back soreness. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Milwaukee. In the meantime, Taylor Hendricks and Rayan Rupert are candidates to see increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More