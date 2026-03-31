Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Absent from injury report

Prosper (wrist) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.

Prosper is set to return from a one-game absence due to a right wrist injury. The third-year big man has been impressive for the Grizzlies as of late, averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes per game in his last nine appearances while shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc over this span.