Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 5:38pm

Prosper is not in Dallas' starting lineup against New Orleans on Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Prosper started in Dallas' two games prior to the All-Star break and averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 23.5 minutes per game over that span. Kessler Edwards will draw the start at center Friday while Prosper slides back to the bench.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now