Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Balanced outing in second start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Prosper finished Sunday's 144-101 loss to the Cavaliers with 10 points (4-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Prosper got the starting nod for the second time of the year Sunday with P.J. Washington (knee) sidelined, notching a team-high-tying pair of steals while leading all starters in assists and finishing as one of six Mavericks in double figures in scoring. Prosper has reached double-digits in scoring in four outings this year, doing so in three out of his last six appearances.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
