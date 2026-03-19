Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Best scoring output as starter

Prosper chipped in 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 victory over Denver.

This wasn't Prosper's best scoring performance of the season, as he delivered a 25-point effort in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Feb. 7, and it also wasn't his best mark since the break -- he scored 23 in a win over Utah on Feb. 20 --, but it's worth noting that this was his best scoring mark in a starting role. Prosper moved to a starting role Feb. 21 and hasn't looked back, averaging 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in those 14 contests. His role as a starter is enough to consider him a solid fantasy alternative in most formats, especially since he's scored in double digits in all but one of his last eight appearances.