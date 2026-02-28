Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: First career double-double
Prosper racked up 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 124-105 victory over the Mavericks.
Making his fourth straight start in an injury-ravaged Grizzlies frontcourt, Prosper recorded his first career double-double while also making an impact at the defensive end of the court. The third-year big has taken on a bigger load during February, averaging 24.3 minutes over 10 games (five total starts) and producing 13.1 points, 5.0 boards, 1.6 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals a contest while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent (16-for-36) from beyond the arc.
