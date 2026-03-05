Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Flirts with double-double

Prosper totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-10 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Fresh off signing a new two-year contract with the Grizzlies, Prosper cobbled together another encouraging performance, falling one rebound short of a double-double. As basically the last center standing, Prosper has quietly put himself on the standard league radar. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has been a top 100 asset in standard formats, averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per contest.