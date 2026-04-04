Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Good to go for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 12:33pm

Prosper (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Propser is set to return from a one-game absence and will likely start. He's been terrific over his last five games with averages of 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes per contest.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago