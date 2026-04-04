Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Good to go for Sunday
Prosper (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Propser is set to return from a one-game absence and will likely start. He's been terrific over his last five games with averages of 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes per contest.
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