The Mavericks exercised Prosper's third-year rookie option for 2025-26, the team announced Wednesday.

Prosper was quiet in his 40 regular-season appearances as a rookie, averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 8.4 minutes. However, the Mavericks have opted to keep him around for another season, picking up his team option for 2025-26. Prosper will compete with Maxi Kleber and Naji Marshall for minutes off the bench this season.