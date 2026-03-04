Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Lands two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 9:49am

The Grizzlies signed Prosper to a standard two-year deal Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Prosper was previously on a two-way contract, but the forward has impressed in recent outings with so many injuries on the roster. Over his last five games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per contest.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper
