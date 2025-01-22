Fantasy Basketball
Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Making second career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 4:26pm

Prosper is part of the Mavericks' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Prosper will make his first start since Apr. 14, 2024, stepping into a larger role due to the absences of Klay Thompson (ankle) and Naji Marshall (illness). The second-year forward has averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes during his last four appearances.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
