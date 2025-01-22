Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Making second career start
Prosper is part of the Mavericks' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Prosper will make his first start since Apr. 14, 2024, stepping into a larger role due to the absences of Klay Thompson (ankle) and Naji Marshall (illness). The second-year forward has averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes during his last four appearances.
