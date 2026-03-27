Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Nets career-high 31 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 8:25pm

Prosper closed with 31 points (12-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 119-109 loss to the Rockets.

Prosper got into some early foul trouble and was limited to just five points through the first half of play, but he caught fire after halftime and finished with a new career high in points. Prosper has been on a heater over the past two games, scoring a total of 48 points on 18-for-25 shooting over that stretch.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
NBA
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Must-Add Sleepers
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Must-Add Sleepers
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago