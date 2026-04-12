Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Not starting in return
Prosper won't start Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Prosper is available after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury, but he'll operate off the bench for the first time since Feb. 20, while Toby Okani and Taj Gibson start in the frontcourt. Since the All-Star break, Prosper has averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.4 minutes per game.
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