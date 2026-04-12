Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Playing against Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 4:47pm

Prosper (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Houston.

Prosper missed the last two contests because of a sprained right ankle. However, he will be back on the court for the final game of the season for Memphis. Prosper is also expected to return to the starting lineup, likely sending Toby Okani back to the bench.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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