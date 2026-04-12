Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Playing against Rockets
Prosper (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Houston.
Prosper missed the last two contests because of a sprained right ankle. However, he will be back on the court for the final game of the season for Memphis. Prosper is also expected to return to the starting lineup, likely sending Toby Okani back to the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 39 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 39 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3013 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More