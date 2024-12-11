Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Plays 12 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 10:10am

Prosper had six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Thunder.

With P.J. Washington (illness) out of the lineup, Prosper saw a small handful of extra minutes. He's been out of the rotation for most of the season, and he's rumored to be on the trade block if the Mavericks look to upgrade their roster at the deadline.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now