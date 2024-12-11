Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Plays 12 minutes

Prosper had six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Thunder.

With P.J. Washington (illness) out of the lineup, Prosper saw a small handful of extra minutes. He's been out of the rotation for most of the season, and he's rumored to be on the trade block if the Mavericks look to upgrade their roster at the deadline.