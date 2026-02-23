Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Productive again Monday
Prosper ended with 17 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 123-114 loss to the Kings.
Prosper continues to play well, having now put up top 45 value in four appearances over the past two weeks. During that span, he has averaged 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers, shooting 72.2 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the line. It seems as though Memphis is going to be comfortable throwing any number of players out there on a nightly basis, with around 26 minutes being the limit. Keeping this in mind, Prosper is someone to at least consider picking up, just to see if he can maintain his current momentum.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 419 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings278 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 27361 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Absences and Achievements364 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 10December 10, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More