Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Productive again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Prosper ended with 17 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 123-114 loss to the Kings.

Prosper continues to play well, having now put up top 45 value in four appearances over the past two weeks. During that span, he has averaged 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers, shooting 72.2 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the line. It seems as though Memphis is going to be comfortable throwing any number of players out there on a nightly basis, with around 26 minutes being the limit. Keeping this in mind, Prosper is someone to at least consider picking up, just to see if he can maintain his current momentum.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
