Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Puts up 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Prosper produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and five rebounds over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 loss to the Spurs.

Prosper has been enjoying additional minutes due to the lack of frontcourt options available on the Memphis roster, and for the most part, the big man has been getting the job done. He's scored in double digits in 13 of his 18 consecutive starts dating back to Feb. 21, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's a decent option to target if you need frontcourt depth late in the fantasy playoffs given his steady playing time, as he's averaging 25.4 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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