Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Returns to bench Thursday

Prosper will come off the bench in Thursday's game against Oklahoma City, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Kessler Edwards will supplant Prosper in the starting five on Thursday. The 22-year-old received his second start over his two-year career in Wednesday's win over Utah with Klay Thompson (ankle) and Naji Marshall (illness) sidelined, during which he recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes.