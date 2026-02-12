Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Returns with 14 points
Prosper accumulated 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Nuggets.
The Nuggets will face a tough decision regarding Prosper, as he is available for only 12 more games under his current contract. The team may take their chances and use that allotment until Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is back, or they could send Prosper back to the G League to save him for the final month. Due to the uncertainty surrounding his nightly status, he's a risky fantasy prospect.
