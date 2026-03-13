Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Shooting struggles in narrow defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Prosper closed with nine points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to Dallas.

Prosper's efficiency took a major hit on Thursday, as he struggled to find his mark from both the perimeter and the free-throw line. Despite the cold shooting, the third-year pro remained productive in other areas, nearly reaching a double-double with eight boards and adding three steals. Since signing a standard two-year contract in early March, Prosper has been a consistent fixture in the Grizzlies' injury-depleted frontcourt. Over his last 11 games as a starter, he is averaging 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals while seeing 25 minutes of action per night.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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