Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Slides to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 3:50pm

Prosper will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kessler Edwards will supplant Prosper in the starting five on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has received inconsistent playing time of late, and over his last 10 outings (two starts), he has averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.3 minutes per game.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
