Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Starting role continues

Prosper ended Monday's 126-115 loss to the Nets with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes.

Prosper scored double digits for the fifth time in his past seven games, continuing to play as the starting center. During that span, he has flirted with top-140 value in standard formats, averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per contest. Despite the opportunity. Prosper's overall value is somewhat limited. At best, he should be viewed as a stream-level player, rather than someone who has to be held through any unfavorable stretches.