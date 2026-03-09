Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Starting role continues
Prosper ended Monday's 126-115 loss to the Nets with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes.
Prosper scored double digits for the fifth time in his past seven games, continuing to play as the starting center. During that span, he has flirted with top-140 value in standard formats, averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per contest. Despite the opportunity. Prosper's overall value is somewhat limited. At best, he should be viewed as a stream-level player, rather than someone who has to be held through any unfavorable stretches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2512 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier-Maxence Prosper See More