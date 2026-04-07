Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Strikes for team-high 24 in loss
Prosper registered a team-high 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 142-126 loss to Cleveland.
The third-year big has become a fairly reliable source of offense in an injury-ravaged Memphis frontcourt. Prosper has scored in double digits in 11 of his last 12 games, averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.9 assists in 23.3 minutes while shooting 59.0 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from downtown.
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