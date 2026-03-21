Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Stuffs stat sheet Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Prosper racked up 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 117-112 loss to the Celtics.

Prosper continues to thrive in a starting role and has been extremely consistent both as a scorer but also as a rebounding asset. Over his last nine starts, Prosper has scored in double digits eight times while averaging a solid line of 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest. Look for Prosper to remain in the starting lineup as long as he stays healthy, as he figures to continue handling a big role following all the movements the Grizzlies made after the trade deadline back in early February.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies
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