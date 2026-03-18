Olivier Sarr Injury: Sidelined with calf issue
Sarr missed Tuesday's 122-107 G League win over the Westchester Knicks while dealing with a calf injury.
Sarr will continue to work on his rehabilitation in the coming days, with his exact recovery timeline still unknown. Despite serving as a two-way player, Sarr has barely been involved in NBA action but has featured as the G League affiliate's starting center throughout the campaign. Miller Kopp moved to that spot in the Frenchman's absence against Westchester.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Sarr See More
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 17November 17, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 15November 15, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 12November 12, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 10November 10, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 9November 9, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Sarr See More