Olivier Sarr Injury: Sidelined with calf issue

Sarr missed Tuesday's 122-107 G League win over the Westchester Knicks while dealing with a calf injury.

Sarr will continue to work on his rehabilitation in the coming days, with his exact recovery timeline still unknown. Despite serving as a two-way player, Sarr has barely been involved in NBA action but has featured as the G League affiliate's starting center throughout the campaign. Miller Kopp moved to that spot in the Frenchman's absence against Westchester.