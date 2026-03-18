Olivier Sarr headshot

Olivier Sarr Injury: Sidelined with calf issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Sarr missed Tuesday's 122-107 G League win over the Westchester Knicks while dealing with a calf injury.

Sarr will continue to work on his rehabilitation in the coming days, with his exact recovery timeline still unknown. Despite serving as a two-way player, Sarr has barely been involved in NBA action but has featured as the G League affiliate's starting center throughout the campaign. Miller Kopp moved to that spot in the Frenchman's absence against Westchester.

Olivier Sarr
Cleveland Cavaliers
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