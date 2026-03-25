Olivier Sarr headshot

Olivier Sarr News: Back in action in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Sarr (calf) registered six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes Tuesday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 130-105 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Sarr had missed the Charge's previous three games due to a calf issue, but he was given the green light to suit up Tuesday. Though he took back his spot in the starting five, Sarr had his minutes kept in check, with the lopsided nature of the contest perhaps playing a factor. Sarr should see his playing time pick up in his future appearances with the Charge, but the two-way player isn't expected to see many opportunities at the NBA level with the Cavaliers anytime soon. He has yet to make his Cavaliers debut since signing with the franchise earlier this month.

Olivier Sarr
Cleveland Cavaliers
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