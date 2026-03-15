Olivier Sarr headshot

Olivier Sarr News: Efficient performance in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Sarr recorded 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 25 minutes Saturday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 130-100 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Sarr came through with another efficient shooting display and is now converting at a 72 percent clip from the field through five games with the Charge since he signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers earlier this month. The fifth-year center is still waiting to make his debut for the parent club, but that could come Sunday versus the Mavericks. The Cavaliers are listing Sarr as available for that contest while the team has ruled four players out due to injury, including center Jarrett Allen (knee).

Olivier Sarr
Cleveland Cavaliers
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