Olivier Sarr News: Links up with Cleveland
Sarr agreed to a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Sarr will aim to provide depth for the Cavs at center, though he'll likely see the majority of his opportunities in the G League, barring an injury to Jarrett Allen, Thomas Bryant or Evan Mobley. Sarr made 38 appearances for the G League's Raptors 905 this season, during which he averaged 11.5 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 24.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Sarr See More
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 17November 17, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 15November 15, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 12November 12, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 10November 10, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 9November 9, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Sarr See More