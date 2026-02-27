Olivier Sarr News: Posts double-double versus Skyhawks
Sarr notched 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals during 27 minutes in Thursday's 116-111 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.
Sarr led his team in rebounds during an outstanding all-around performance. The double-double was his sixth of the current campaign and came in his 37th appearance. He's the 905's best contributor of rebounds and blocks during the regular season with averages of 7.8 and 1.4 per game, respectively.
Olivier Sarr
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Sarr See More
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 17November 17, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 15November 15, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 12November 12, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 10November 10, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 9November 9, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Sarr See More