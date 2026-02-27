Olivier Sarr headshot

Olivier Sarr News: Posts double-double versus Skyhawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Sarr notched 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals during 27 minutes in Thursday's 116-111 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Sarr led his team in rebounds during an outstanding all-around performance. The double-double was his sixth of the current campaign and came in his 37th appearance. He's the 905's best contributor of rebounds and blocks during the regular season with averages of 7.8 and 1.4 per game, respectively.

Olivier Sarr
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
