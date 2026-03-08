O'Mar Stanley Injury: Dealing with illness
Stanley missed Saturday's 133-118 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm due to illness.
Stanley will now be questionable for future contests as he looks to avoid a long absence. He wasn't heavily involved prior to this issue, making a limited impact outside of a double-double on Feb. 20. Thus, his absence is mostly a blow to the Cruise's depth behind Isaac Jones.
O'Mar Stanley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now