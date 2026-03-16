O'Mar Stanley News: Logs five minutes Sunday

Stanley (illness) finished with zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one assist over five minutes in Sunday's 128-119 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Stanley was healthy enough to see some action after missing three games through illness. However, he failed to play a big role in the game, which has been the case for most of the campaign so far. In any case, his return adds depth behind Isaac Jones and Tolu Smith ahead of the final stretch of the season.