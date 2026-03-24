Omer Yurtseven News: Drops out of rotation
Yurtseven (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Warriors' 137-131 overtime win over the Mavericks.
After signing a 10-day deal with Golden State on March 15, Yurtseven had appeared in each of the Warriors' previous five games and averaged 3.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per contest. Though Quinten Post (foot) joined Al Horford (calf) on the sideline for Monday's contest, the return of Kristaps Porzingis (back) from a one-game absence was enough to bump Yurtseven from the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11April 11, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9April 9, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7April 7, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7April 7, 2024
-
In-Season Strategy
NBA Fantasy: Recent Injury News and UpdatesMarch 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More