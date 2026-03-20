Omer Yurtseven headshot

Omer Yurtseven News: Increased role in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 8:33pm

Yurtseven had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 115-101 loss to the Pistons.

Yurtseven logged a season-high 21 minutes, playing a sizable role after Kristaps Porzingis exited the game in the second quarter due to a back issue. Already dealing with a paper-thin frontcourt, Golden State now has another injury to deal with. Should Porzingis be forced to miss additional time, Yurtseven could find himself serving as the backup center, making him a name to watch in slightly deeper formats.

Omer Yurtseven
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 11, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 9, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 7, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
April 7, 2024
NBA Fantasy: Recent Injury News and Updates
NBA
NBA Fantasy: Recent Injury News and Updates
Author Image
Alex Barutha
March 6, 2024