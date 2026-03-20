Omer Yurtseven News: Increased role in loss
Yurtseven had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 115-101 loss to the Pistons.
Yurtseven logged a season-high 21 minutes, playing a sizable role after Kristaps Porzingis exited the game in the second quarter due to a back issue. Already dealing with a paper-thin frontcourt, Golden State now has another injury to deal with. Should Porzingis be forced to miss additional time, Yurtseven could find himself serving as the backup center, making him a name to watch in slightly deeper formats.
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