Omer Yurtseven headshot

Omer Yurtseven News: Makes presence felt in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Yurtseven totaled 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 137-100 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

After beginning the season overseas, Yurtseven has now linked up with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and looks initially to be primed for a big role down the stretch. The 27-year-old big man last appeared in the G League back in 2022-23, and he entered Sunday with career averages of 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game across 16 lifetime G League regular-season contests.

Omer Yurtseven
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 11, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 9, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 7, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
April 7, 2024
NBA Fantasy: Recent Injury News and Updates
NBA
NBA Fantasy: Recent Injury News and Updates
Author Image
Alex Barutha
March 6, 2024