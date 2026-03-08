Omer Yurtseven News: Makes presence felt in season debut

Yurtseven totaled 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 137-100 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

After beginning the season overseas, Yurtseven has now linked up with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and looks initially to be primed for a big role down the stretch. The 27-year-old big man last appeared in the G League back in 2022-23, and he entered Sunday with career averages of 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game across 16 lifetime G League regular-season contests.