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Omer Yurtseven News: Re-signs with Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 8:43am

Yurtseven signed a second 10-day contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

This is an expected signing for Golden State's depleted frontcourt. Across five appearances, Yurtseven has averaged 11.2 minutes per contest.

Omer Yurtseven
Golden State Warriors
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