Omer Yurtseven News: Re-signs with Warriors
Yurtseven signed a second 10-day contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
This is an expected signing for Golden State's depleted frontcourt. Across five appearances, Yurtseven has averaged 11.2 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11April 11, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9April 9, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7April 7, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7April 7, 2024
-
In-Season Strategy
NBA Fantasy: Recent Injury News and UpdatesMarch 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More